Adam Schefter reveals which way Commanders are leaning with No. 2 pick

ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered his take regarding what the Washington Commanders are likely to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Schefter affirmed that Caleb Williams is almost certain to go to the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick. He then suggested that, based on what he has heard, the Commanders are leaning toward taking LSU’s Jaylen Daniels with the second pick.

Adam Schefter on his latest podcast: “I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the 2nd overall pick at #2… Caleb Williams 1, Jayden Daniels 2, and then the New England #Patriots would be on the clock at #3 with the possibility of taking Drake Maye.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/dGFTwsZlw6 — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) April 4, 2024

“A little over a few weeks out, to me, I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick,” Schefter said. “Seems like he’s popular in the scouting community. Seems like he’d bring a lot of the attributes that the Commanders would like. … It’s hard for me today to see Jayden Daniels sliding much past pick No. 2.”

There does seem to be some growing momentum toward Daniels being the second pick. That has not stopped some claims that they may still be poised to spring a surprise.

If Daniels is the pick at No. 2, things could get very interesting for the New England Patriots at No. 3. JJ McCarthy and Drake Maye would still be on the board, and both would be intriguing options.