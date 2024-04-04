 Skip to main content
Adam Schefter reveals which way Commanders are leaning with No. 2 pick

April 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Adam Schefter on the field

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; ESPN personality Adam Schefter talks during a segment before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered his take regarding what the Washington Commanders are likely to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Schefter affirmed that Caleb Williams is almost certain to go to the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick. He then suggested that, based on what he has heard, the Commanders are leaning toward taking LSU’s Jaylen Daniels with the second pick.

“A little over a few weeks out, to me, I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick,” Schefter said. “Seems like he’s popular in the scouting community. Seems like he’d bring a lot of the attributes that the Commanders would like. … It’s hard for me today to see Jayden Daniels sliding much past pick No. 2.”

There does seem to be some growing momentum toward Daniels being the second pick. That has not stopped some claims that they may still be poised to spring a surprise.

If Daniels is the pick at No. 2, things could get very interesting for the New England Patriots at No. 3. JJ McCarthy and Drake Maye would still be on the board, and both would be intriguing options.

