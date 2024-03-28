 Skip to main content
Did Brian Kelly leak Jayden Daniels’ potential NFL landing spot?

March 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Brian Kelly in an LSU shirt

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly prepares for the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly may have leaked some big NFL Draft news at the school’s pro day on Thursday.

Kelly discussed the players working out at the school’s pro day, including quarterback Jayden Daniels. When discussing the quarterback, Kelly seemingly suggested that Daniels will be playing in Washington in 2024.

“He’s going to get the ball out to the playmakers and make plays for Washington,” Kelly said.

The Washington Commanders do hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and with Caleb Williams likely to go No. 1, Daniels will probably be there for the taking. Perhaps Kelly is just trying to speak this into existence, as Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy are also seen as options for a quarterback-needy team like Washington. Recent reports did suggest that Daniels may be Washington’s preference at No. 2. The Commanders may be poised to spring a surprise, though, depending on what you believe.

Last year, some were convinced that they knew what the Carolina Panthers would do with the No. 1 pick based on some similar audio. That did not end up happening, so one should probably take Kelly’s words with a grain of salt.

Article Tags

Brian KellyJayden DanielsWashington Commanders
