Commanders targeting surprise player with No. 2 overall pick?

The Washington Commanders are essentially on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they might be eyeing a surprise player.

With the Chicago Bears expected to take Caleb Williams first overall, most analysts have predicted for months that the Commanders will draft either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at No. 2. That is not what some NFL executives are hearing, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero said Monday that he has spoken front-office officials of rival teams who know new Commanders general manager Adam Peters well. Those executives seem to think Washington is going to draft J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy’s stock has been on the rise in recent weeks, and there is still a month to go until the draft. The former Michigan quarterback is viewed as a top target of one NFC team that might want to trade up to No. 4. If the Commanders wind up taking McCarthy, that could really shake things up.

A lot can — and will — change in the weeks leading up to the draft. A report earlier this month claimed Peters is high on Maye, so there is really no way to separate rumor from fact. One thing that seems fairly certain at this point is that McCarthy is going to be a Day 1 pick, and the chances of him coming off the board in the top five are quite high.