Adam Schefter names surprise NFC team that could pursue Kirk Cousins

March 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Kirk Cousins wearing a Vikings cap and shirt

Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is expected to draw interest from at least a few teams when free agency begins, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter is not ruling out a reunion for the veteran quarterback.

Schefter said during a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he does not think it is a guarantee that the Washington Commanders will select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. The NFL insider said he can envision a scenario where the Commanders trade back and pursue Cousins instead.

“I think Washington is going to be open to anything, including trading back in the draft,” Schefter said. “So there’s gonna be a team that doesn’t get Kirk Cousins and it certainly sounds like right now Kirk Cousins will have as his primary two options Atlanta and Minnesota. Maybe Washington jumps in. Maybe there’s another team.”

You can hear more of the discussion at around the 2-minute mark below:

The Vikings still want Cousins back, but head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear recently that they are going to have competition from other teams. As Schefter mentioned, all indications are that the Falcons plan to make an aggressive run at Cousins.

Cousins played for Washington for the first six years of his career. He made a ton of money by playing under the franchise tag twice with the team before signing with the Vikings.

It would still be a surprise if the Commanders trade out of the No. 2 spot, but perhaps a team will make them an offer they can’t refuse.

