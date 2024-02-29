Is 1 team planning an aggressive pursuit of Kirk Cousins?

There is growing speculation that one team might be planning a full-court press to try to lure quarterback Kirk Cousins to their team.

On Thursday, WSB TV’s Zach Klein told Dukes & Bell that the Atlanta Falcons are putting all their attention toward signing Cousins as a free agent. Klein even said owner Arthur Blank has directed the front office to pay whatever is necessary to bring Cousins to Atlanta.

“Everybody I’ve talked to says the logical thing is for them to (make) a veteran move,” Klein said, via Logan Mullen of Audacy. “All eyes, all arrows, everything points towards Kirk Cousins — and Arthur Blank has basically told his front office that. Do what you’ve got to do, pay what you’ve got to pay, get it done.”

This was somewhat corroborated by Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen on his KFAN radio show. On Thursday, Allen went as far as to say that the Falcons “covet Cousins more than [Justin] Fields,” via Adam Patrick of The Viking Age.

Indeed, the Falcons have been prominently linked to Fields since it became apparent the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade him. They have been linked to Cousins as well, but the idea that they might prefer the veteran is a new one.

Cousins had his 2023 season cut short by an Achilles injury but is on track to be back in 2024. He threw for 18 touchdowns in eight games before suffering his season-ending injury.