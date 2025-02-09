Adam Schefter drops hint about Aaron Rodgers’ future with Jets

The New York Jets have yet to decide whether they want Aaron Rodgers back in 2025, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered a hint about the star quarterback’s future on Sunday.

During a special edition of “Sunday NFL Countdown” leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Schefter discussed some of the biggest quarterback questions that will be answered in the coming weeks and months. The reporter said there are many people around the NFL who believe the signs point to Rodgers and the Jets parting ways.

“The New York Jets have a new coaching staff, a new head coach, a new general manager. And oftentimes when teams have new regimes, that means new players,” Schefter said. “That’s why there are a lot of people across the league who believe that the signs point to Aaron Rodgers not being back in New York, though this issue is far from decided at this point in time. But it would not surprise a lot of people if Rodgers winds up moving on and going elsewhere.”

There were reports throughout the season that the Jets had no intention of bringing Rodgers back. The situation may have gotten a bit more complicated when Rodgers started to play much better later in the year.

Rodgers finished the season with a respectable 3,897 yards, 28 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The 41-year-old seemed to play better the further removed he got from his Achilles injury, which probably was not a coincidence.

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has supposedly kept the door open for Rodgers to remain with the team. While New York will likely address the quarterback position in the draft, it might not be the worst idea to keep Rodgers around for one more season to held bridge the gap.