Adam Schefter, Mike Florio spar over Ravens reporting

The Baltimore Ravens have had a long week filled with positive COVID-19 tests and schedule changes, and the fluid situation has led to a bit of a spat between two of the NFL’s most well-known reporters.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Ravens coach John Harbaugh informed players they will not be allowed to enter the team’s training facility until Monday at the earliest. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk described that report as “premature at best, incorrect at worst.” Schefter then doubled-down by noting that Harbaugh had confirmed the report.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh just confirmed to ESPN that he told the team tonight that players will not be allowed to go into the training facility until Monday at the earliest. https://t.co/HESwy2Y5Op — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

Florio then tweaked his report slightly.

“Let’s try this another way. Per source, this isn’t Harbaugh’s call to make,” he tweeted in a follow-up. “Decisions have not yet been made.”

The sparring match certainly seems a bit petty. Whether closing the facility is Harbaugh’s call to make or not, the COVID-19 situation in Baltimore reportedly has the team rattled. It would make sense for Harbaugh to tell players they don’t have to come to work even if he’s not technically the one who decides when the facility opens and closes.

As of Friday morning, the Ravens were still scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Lamar Jackson is among the players who will not be available if the game is not postponed.