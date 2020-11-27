 Skip to main content
Ravens reportedly ‘rattled’ by COVID outbreak, have closed facility

November 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak this week and said to be “rattled” by it.

Four more players and one staff member reportedly tested positive, the team learned Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly was among those who tested positive.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Thursday that the organization is “rattled.”

Schefter says the organization has shut down its practice facility until Monday at the earliest.

The Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was originally scheduled for Thursday night but got postponed until Sunday. Now that game is in danger of taking place this weekend due to the increased amount of people to test positive.

