Ravens reportedly ‘rattled’ by COVID outbreak, have closed facility

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak this week and said to be “rattled” by it.

Four more players and one staff member reportedly tested positive, the team learned Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly was among those who tested positive.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Thursday that the organization is “rattled.”

Looking more and more like Ravens-Steelers won’t be played on Sunday. Outbreak remains uncontained. Entire organization is rattled. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 27, 2020

Schefter says the organization has shut down its practice facility until Monday at the earliest.

Ravens players were told today by their HC John Harbaugh that, for everyone’s safety, they will not be allowed back in the training facility until Monday at the earliest, sources tell ESPN. Ravens are scheduled to play Steelers on Sunday, so that game doesn’t seem possible. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

The Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was originally scheduled for Thursday night but got postponed until Sunday. Now that game is in danger of taking place this weekend due to the increased amount of people to test positive.

Photo: Maryland National Guard