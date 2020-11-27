Report: Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens are in even more trouble for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on the team that has hit numerous players and staff members with the organization. The issues led to the postponement of their Week 12 game from Thursday night to Sunday. After four more players and a staff member tested positive as of Thursday, the game is in danger of not happening, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

One Ravens staffer was disciplined by the team for failing to follow COVID-related protocol, such as wearing a mask and tracking device consistently. The staff member also reportedly failed to report having COVID symptoms.

Jackson will not be able to play in the game. Trace McSorley was on the COVID/reserve list last week. This will leave Robert Griffin III and Tyler Huntley as the quarterbacks the Ravens have available for Sunday in the case the game takes place.