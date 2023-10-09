Adam Schefter makes interesting comment about Patriots’ plans for Week 6

The New England Patriots might be sticking with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, but one NFL insider hinted on Monday that they could make some other significant changes heading into Week 6.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he is confident the Patriots will not “stand pat” following back-to-back blowout losses. He did not rule out Belichick reversing course after the coach said Jones will remain New England’s starter. Schefter then declared that the Patriots’ offense “isn’t gonna look the same” when they travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday.

"Bill Belichick has said that he's sticking with Mac Jones.. It's fair to say that when the Patriots play the Raiders this week the offense isn't gonna look the same.. What that means we'll find out as the week evolves" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/504KWVDCFl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2023

“I think it’s fair to say that when they play the Las Vegas Raiders this week, the offense isn’t gonna look the same,” Schefter said. “What that means, we’ll find out as the week evolves.”

McAfee immediately recognized that Schefter may have had inside information. Schefter initially downplayed it before once again proclaiming “the Patriots offense will not look the same.”

So what could that mean? The Patriots lost 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 before they were dominated 34-0 at home by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. They are averaging an NFL-worst 11.0 points per game. If there were adjustments to make with their scheme and playcalling, they probably would have made them by now.

Assuming Belichick does stick with Jones, there is a chance he may introduce undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham into New England’s offense. The former Louisville quarterback turned heads with his playmaking ability during the preseason. It is possible offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could incorporate some packages for Cunningham or have the rookie on the field at the same time is Jones.

It would be an understatement to say the Patriots are desperate for a spark. Making drastic changes in the middle of a season is never easy, but they need to do something fast.