Patriots fans smitten with team’s undrafted quarterback prospect

New England Patriots fans are keenly aware of what a good quarterback looks like. While it’s just the preseason, some fans are taking notice of undrafted prospect Malik Cunningham.

Cunningham showed flashes of solid QB play in his first taste of NFL action on Thursday. Cunningham, who played at wide receiver in the first half, was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreary 20-9 loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.

Cunningham’s final line of 3-of-4 for 19 yards doesn’t jump out at you. But the flashes he showed in limited action were enough to enamor some Patriots fans. Cunningham was responsible for New England’s lone touchdown on the night with his best imitation of fellow Louisville alum Lamar Jackson.

Malik Cunningham stole the show tonight pic.twitter.com/rVpdxfnYAG — Football (@BostonConnr) August 11, 2023

It wasn’t just Cunningham’s legs that impressed spectators. A few minutes before his TD on the ground, Cunningham’s lone incompletion nearly got them a score had wideout Tre Nixon made a relatively simple grab in the end zone.

Sign me up for Malik Cunningham QB1. Nixon with the sell of the night. pic.twitter.com/joGOmidhDX — Zirksee🍽️ (@Zirksee) August 11, 2023

After just a few preseason snaps, there’s already a strong contingent of Patriots fans who desperately want Cunningham on the permanent roster.

Malik Cunningham makes the roster or we riot — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 11, 2023

#Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham is putting on an absolute show! He deserves a roster spot off of tonight’s performance alone — this kid is the real deal!#ForeverNEpic.twitter.com/ku6yNpqObT — Carlos (@NEPatriots6x) August 11, 2023

Not saying this because I’m a pats fan but because I watch college football. Malik Cunningham should make an nfl roster and can be a solid backup in the nfl. — Scott Picard (@Pic1090) August 11, 2023

There were also a handful of hilarious memes imagining current Patriots QBs Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones being terrified of Cunningham’s arrival.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe watching Malik Cunningham play like he’s Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson combined #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/MezFwxZt6j — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) August 11, 2023

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe watching Malik Cunningham look like QB Jesus pic.twitter.com/La9QHkgm5S — BrycenNFL 👑 (@BrycenNFL) August 11, 2023

Cunningham was signed by the Patriots for $200,000 shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. The deal also included a $30,000 signing bonus — a record amount for an undrafted Patriots free agent.

Cunningham finished his college career with a 62.6% completion percentage and nearly 10,000 passing yards. His 120 total touchdowns (70 passing TDs and 50 rushing TDs) is the most in Louisville history, surpassing Jackson’s 119 total by a single score.