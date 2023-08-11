 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 10, 2023

Patriots fans smitten with team’s undrafted quarterback prospect

August 10, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Bill Belichick during a Patriots game

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots fans are keenly aware of what a good quarterback looks like. While it’s just the preseason, some fans are taking notice of undrafted prospect Malik Cunningham.

Cunningham showed flashes of solid QB play in his first taste of NFL action on Thursday. Cunningham, who played at wide receiver in the first half, was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dreary 20-9 loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.

Cunningham’s final line of 3-of-4 for 19 yards doesn’t jump out at you. But the flashes he showed in limited action were enough to enamor some Patriots fans. Cunningham was responsible for New England’s lone touchdown on the night with his best imitation of fellow Louisville alum Lamar Jackson.

It wasn’t just Cunningham’s legs that impressed spectators. A few minutes before his TD on the ground, Cunningham’s lone incompletion nearly got them a score had wideout Tre Nixon made a relatively simple grab in the end zone.

After just a few preseason snaps, there’s already a strong contingent of Patriots fans who desperately want Cunningham on the permanent roster.

There were also a handful of hilarious memes imagining current Patriots QBs Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones being terrified of Cunningham’s arrival.

Cunningham was signed by the Patriots for $200,000 shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. The deal also included a $30,000 signing bonus — a record amount for an undrafted Patriots free agent.

Cunningham finished his college career with a 62.6% completion percentage and nearly 10,000 passing yards. His 120 total touchdowns (70 passing TDs and 50 rushing TDs) is the most in Louisville history, surpassing Jackson’s 119 total by a single score.

Article Tags

Malik CunninghamNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus