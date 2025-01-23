Adam Schefter shares 1 big concern Patriots should have about draft

The New England Patriots lost the top overall draft pick when they defeated the Buffalo Bills in the final week of the regular season, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes a new development could spell even more trouble for the team.

The Patriots currently have the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and are behind three teams — the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. All three of those teams need quarterbacks, but Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters on Wednesday that he and Tennessee’s brass are open to all options. That includes taking a player other than a quarterback with the No. 1 pick if they feel there is a “generational talent” available.

During an appearance on WEEI later in the day, Schefter was asked for his interpretation of Borgonzi’s comments. The reporter said he believes the Titans are open to using the top pick on Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Schefter thinks Borgonzi’s revelation is concerning for the Patriots.

“That quote told me that they are not locked in to taking a quarterback at No. 1,” Schefter said. “That is not what New England wanted to hear, that quote today.”

"That is not what New England wanted to hear today"@AdamSchefter thinks the Patriots draft plans took a major hit today pic.twitter.com/2lYbAZnouJ — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) January 22, 2025

Of course, Borgonzi’s remarks may have been nothing more than posturing. The Titans want teams to think they are open to all possibilities with the first overall pick. If they openly admitted they were planning to draft a quarterback or trade the pick, that would potentially cost them some leverage.

The Patriots have Drake Maye and do not need a quarterback. That means the more quarterbacks that are taken ahead of their spot in the first round, the better off they will be. If the Titans were to select a player other than a quarterback at No. 1, the Patriots would have a smaller pool of players to choose from.