Adam Schefter offers prediction about CeeDee Lamb situation

CeeDee Lamb has not taken part in training camp or any other mandatory workouts with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but one prominent NFL reporter does not see the star wide receiver’s holdout continuing much longer.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed the ongoing stalemate between Lamb and the Cowboys. Schefter said he believes the two sides are getting closer to reaching a contract extension agreement and that Lamb should be back with Dallas ahead of Week 1.

“I think the two sides aren’t that far apart on a deal. I don’t think it should be that difficult,” Schefter said. “But, again, it’s Monday, August 20, he’s still not there, still hasn’t gone through camp, so this has not gone the way that everyone expected. My understanding is that the two sides aren’t all that far apart, and somehow, someway, I and others believe that they will figure out a way to bridge their differences so that CeeDee Lamb will be there for Week 1.”

"I and others believe that CeeDee Lamb will be with the Dallas Cowboys for week one.. I think they find a way to figure out a deal"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MVOhjmutqA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 20, 2024

There have been conflicting reports about whether Lamb is seeking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Justin Jefferson landed an extension worth $35 million per year from the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, and Lamb can certainly make the argument that he deserves the same. Lamb had an NFL-leading 135 catches last season for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

One report claimed Lamb turned down big money from the Cowboys, though there were no details about the structure of the offer.

Lamb sent Cowboys fans into a frenzy on Monday with a cryptic Instagram post that could very well have meant nothing. If Schefter is correct, the nerves in Dallas should be subsiding in the near future.