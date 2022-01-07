Adam Schefter may need knee surgery due to pregame dance injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is typically one of the first NFL insiders to find out about major injuries, and unfortunately he had to do a bit of reporting on himself this week.

Schefter revealed during “NFL Live” on Tuesday that he underwent an MRI on his knee. He said he may have damaged the knee while doing “The Griddy” dance prior to the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears game on Dec. 20. Here’s a video of Schefter doing the popular dance while Vikings star Justin Jefferson cheered him on:

Adam Schefter hitting the Griddy is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen 😂pic.twitter.com/XFBYv7gCSc — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 22, 2021

Schefter didn’t appear to have any sort of limp after the dance, but apparently the MRI did not come clean. Schefter’s colleague Marcus Spears “reported” later on Tuesday that Schefter suffered a torn meniscus and might need surgery. Schefter confirmed the news.

As good of a reporter as he is an analyst….Sadly, confirmed. Griddy days are over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

With the playoffs fast approaching, Schefter has no plans to miss time. He’s planning to play through the injury. The NFL community admires his toughness.