Adam Schefter trolls fellow reporters over altercation with great photo

Some serious media drama has unfolded at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter has decided to get in on the fun.

The NFL is looking into an altercation that took place between NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports on Wednesday at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, which is where many people are staying during the Combine. Schultz reportedly confronted Rapoport at a Starbucks inside the hotel and the two got face-to-face.

Schultz had reported earlier in the day that Tom Brady has been actively recruiting Matthew Stafford to the Las Vegas Raiders. Schultz said Brady recently hosted Stafford at the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s home in Montana and that the two went skiing together.

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; ESPN personality Adam Schefter talks during a segment before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rapoport then refuted what Schultz said and reported that Brady and Stafford merely bumped into one another by chance. You can read more details here.

Schefter had nothing to do with the confrontation, but he decided to masterfully troll his colleagues. The ESPN reporter shared a photo on Thursday that presumably showed the Starbucks where the incident took place. Schefter captioned the post “INDIANAPOLIS — Head on a swivel.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Head on a swivel. pic.twitter.com/RxfigNsCmW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2025

Well played, Schefty.

Schefter and Rapoport have long been friendly rivals as the two most successful NFL reporters in media. You can understand why Schefter could not resist the urge to take a shot at Rapoport over the embarrassing incident.

Many fans wonder how Brady’s recruitment of Stafford is legal, but the story itself has taken a back seat to the media beef for the time being.