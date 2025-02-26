Everyone asked the same question about Tom Brady’s recruitment of Matthew Stafford

Tom Brady appears to be intent on finding a way to get Matthew Stafford in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform, and many fans are asking the same question about the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s recruiting efforts.

Brady is a part-owner with the Raiders now and is said to have a huge influence within their football operations department. On Tuesday, a report claimed that the legendary quarterback has been in contact with Stafford’s camp about the possibility of the 37-year-old playing for the Raiders.

According to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, Brady’s recruitment of Stafford has gone far beyond an exploratory conversation with the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback’s agent. Schultz reported on Wednesday that Brady recently hosted Stafford at Brady’s home in Montana and the two went skiing together.

Sources: #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted #Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing.



Several teams are… pic.twitter.com/Jo9xxw2M6e — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

That sounds a lot more like a full-court press from Brady than an inquiry with Stafford’s camp.

After Schultz shared his report, fans all wanted to know the same thing — how would Brady’s approach not be a violation of the NFL’s anti-tampering rules?

Would be REALLY curious when Tom Brady hosted Rams QB Matthew Stafford in Montana.



The Stafford's took a ski trip to the Yellowstone Club over New Year's which is where Brady's house is at.



If a meeting took place then…it would have been tampering. — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) February 26, 2025

The answer might be a very simple one. Under normal circumstances, an owner of another team would never be permitted to do what Schultz says Brady did with Stafford. However, a recent report claimed the Rams have given Stafford permission to explore potential trades.

With Stafford’s uncertain contract situation, it is possible the Rams gave the veteran their blessing to meet with Brady.

There are also already conflicting reports about the extent of the contact Brady has had with Stafford. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says the two merely bumped into each other at a ski resort in Montana.

#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and #Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say.



The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady “hosting” or “recruiting” Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise. pic.twitter.com/eUucyxzxsW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

The Rams have said they want to keep Stafford, who is set to make just $23 million in base salary next season. There is also no significant money remaining on Stafford’s contract, which is why he will likely want out of L.A. if a restructure cannot be agreed upon.

The Raiders are in need of a quarterback, so it would make sense for Brady to have his eye on Stafford. Should the Rams decide to trade Stafford, Las Vegas will certainly be a team to watch.