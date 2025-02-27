2 prominent NFL reporters got into huge confrontation at Starbucks

Two prominent NFL reporters got into a big confrontation at a Starbucks inside the hotel where many people are staying for the NFL Scouting Combine this week, according to reports.

Word about the confrontation first circulated on Wednesday night when PFT commenter, a sarcastic personality, reported that he had heard there was a “serious big time media confrontation” at Starbucks where NFL security had to step in.

Im hearing that there was literaly a serious big time media confrontation AT STARBUCKS between two NFL newsbreakers were NFL security has been asked to step in. More to come im sure — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) February 27, 2025

Feb 1, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be played on Feb. 13, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio later published a report about the situation and included more information. According to Florio, Schultz, who is a reporter for FOX Sports, confronted Rapoport at the Starbucks inside the JW Marriott in Indianapolis. Rapoport was said to have been talking with an NFL agent when Schultz approached the NFL Media reporter and said the two needed to talk. Rapoport disagreed that the two needed to talk, and they reportedly got face-to-face, with Schultz making accusations about Rapoport.

Schultz reportedly told Rapoport that if something happened again, the two would have a problem. The situation was broken up by NFL Security.

Schultz confirmed to Pro Football Talk that he and Rapoport had had a “verbal confrontation.” Rapoport reportedly reported the matter to NFL Security because he regarded the exchange as a physical threat.

The confrontation between the men comes the same day that they had conflicting reports about the Tom Brady-Matthew Stafford recruitment.

Schultz reported Wednesday morning that Brady had hosted Stafford at his home in Montana and the two went skiing.

Sources: #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted #Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana, where they spent time together and went skiing. Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders, and discussions are ongoing.



Several teams are… pic.twitter.com/Jo9xxw2M6e — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

Rapoport responded with a conflicting report. He framed the meeting between Stafford and Brady as happening by chance. Rapoport said Stafford and Brady “ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana.”



He added that “the meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady ‘hosting’ or ‘recruiting’ Stafford.”

#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and #Rams QB Matthew Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana, sources say.



The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady “hosting” or “recruiting” Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise. pic.twitter.com/eUucyxzxsW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

Schultz saw Rapoport’s report and responded. He seemed to feel that Rapoport was putting some agent spin on the story.

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you,” Schultz wrote in a follow-up post on X.

If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.



They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in… https://t.co/5UiU4lVoal — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

Teams are interested in Stafford, who has been given permission to see what is available for him on the market. Brady, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, has been actively courting the Rams quarterback.