Adam Schefter hilariously accepts Tyreek Hill’s invitation to race

Adam Schefter is known for his speed in breaking NFL news stories, but the ESPN reporter isn’t known for his actual speed on a football field. It sounds like that will be put to the test anyway.

It started with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who found a rather innocuous tweet that led to a challenge against the ESPN reporter.

Schefter did not shy away from the challenge.

This is happening post Covid. https://t.co/rjSjtDTQmT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2020

It’s not like Schefter has much to lose. Nobody will expect him to prevail, and for good reason. We’ll see how serious he is about accepting the challenge, but honestly, why not?