Adam Schefter shares notable update on sale of Washington Commanders

November 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders still are not for sale, but that could be changing soon.

During “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday night, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter shared an update on the potential sale of the team.

Schefter said that many people believe a sale of the team by owner Dan Snyder is imminent.

“The controversy continues to swirl around this team with at least five open investigations. I think a lot of people around the league believe that Dan Snyder’s going to wind up selling this team sooner rather than later,” Schefter said.

Schefter added that a sale of the team would be for a record amount, and that it would likely happen very quickly.

“It certainly seems to be moving [towards a sale]. We’ll see ultimately what he does, but I think a lot of people think this is a sale that will happen, and it will be fast-tracked.”

In addition to a bevy of bad press, the Commanders are being investigated by the NFL and congress. The Washington D.C. attorney general announced last week that they were filing a lawsuit against the team and NFL for covering up the findings from the Beth Wilkinson investigation.

Snyder may recognize that the walls are closing in, and a sale is probably his best option.

Washington Commanders
