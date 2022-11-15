Adam Schefter shares notable update on sale of Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders still are not for sale, but that could be changing soon.

During “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday night, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter shared an update on the potential sale of the team.

Schefter said that many people believe a sale of the team by owner Dan Snyder is imminent.

“The controversy continues to swirl around this team with at least five open investigations. I think a lot of people around the league believe that Dan Snyder’s going to wind up selling this team sooner rather than later,” Schefter said.

Schefter added that a sale of the team would be for a record amount, and that it would likely happen very quickly.

“It certainly seems to be moving [towards a sale]. We’ll see ultimately what he does, but I think a lot of people think this is a sale that will happen, and it will be fast-tracked.”

In addition to a bevy of bad press, the Commanders are being investigated by the NFL and congress. The Washington D.C. attorney general announced last week that they were filing a lawsuit against the team and NFL for covering up the findings from the Beth Wilkinson investigation.

Snyder may recognize that the walls are closing in, and a sale is probably his best option.