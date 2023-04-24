Adam Schefter went nuts breaking Aaron Rodgers trade news on live TV

Monday’s blockbuster Aaron Rodgers trade news reverberated throughout the NFL world, but you will not see a better raw reaction than the one Adam Schefter delivered as he broke the trade live on ESPN.

Schefter happened to be on “NFL Live” as he received the news of the trade, and quickly broke in to announce the terms. Schefter read off the details of the trade while juggling two phones, so hyped up that he actually yelled at Marcus Spears at one point so he could read uninterrupted.

.@AdamSchefter had everyone SHOCKED on NFL Live as he broke the Aaron Rodgers trade on live television 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/NH0Wmk1ve4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2023

The only thing funnier than Schefter himself is the reaction from the rest of the panel. Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes look stunned, while Spears freaked out upon hearing about the return and actually had to apologize for interrupting Schefter.

Schefter working two phones simultaneously on live TV while breaking the story of the NFL offseason is a sight to behold. We can safely rule out Rodgers as one of his sources, but the sources he does have clearly came through for him at the perfect time.