Monday, November 16, 2020

Adam Thielen pays tribute to Alex Trebek with custom cleats

November 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Alex Trebek

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is planning a cool tribute to “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek for Monday night.

Mache, who does custom artwork for many NFL players’ cleats, posted an image of Thielen’s footwear on social media. The shoes feature Trebek’s face, a message from Thielen, and even replaces the “Adidas” name with “Trebek.” Thielen will wear the shoes prior to the game during warmups.

Trebek was an American TV icon who hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984. He died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

We’re guessing that, like many of us, Thielen enjoyed watching Trebek roast contestants when their sports knowledge was lacking, like he did here.

