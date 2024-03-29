Teammate defends Bryce Young over rough rookie season

Bryce Young did not have the type of rookie season the Carolina Panthers had hoped for after they drafted him first overall last year, but one veteran teammate says the quarterback was set up for failure.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Wednesday, Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen defended Young over the criticism the former Alabama star has faced. Thielen said Young was not put in a position to succeed in Year 1.

“Yeah, well, I’ll say this: I mean, I think everything was stacked against him last year, unfortunately,” Thielen said. “And I’m not gonna get into detail as to why that was, but I’m just really excited for him to have a fresh start, an ability to have a good coaching staff that’s gonna put a good plan together to help him be successful, and also to put people around him to help him be successful.”

Thielen said he was not going to share details of why he felt Young was put in a tough position, but it probably is not a coincidence that the receiver mentioned the coaching staff. Former head coach Frank Reich was fired midway through his first season, and there were rumors that he wanted the Panthers to draft a different quarterback last year.

While Young played behind a terrible offensive line, Thielen said the quarterback “really showed his maturity” and held himself accountable.

“I don’t know how much adversity Bryce has had over his football career, and to handle the amount of adversity he did, to show up every week, week in, week out, put his head down and work, try to lead to the best of his ability was really impressive, and what makes me excited about Year 2 with him,” Thielen added.

Young finished his rookie season with 2,877 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Starting as a rookie quarterback is one of the most difficult things to do in the NFL. It did not help Young that CJ Stroud, who was drafted later than him, became an instant star with the Houston Texans.

The Panthers have a new head coach in Dave Canales. They have made some big moves on defense this offseason and traded for a talented but troubled wide receiver. Thielen seems confident all of that will help Young.