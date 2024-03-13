Panthers trade for troubled wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers are giving quarterback Bryce Young a new toy to play with.

The Panthers are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a seventh-round pick, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Carolina is sending back cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick.

Trade: the Steelers are sending WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, per sources. A new weapon for Bryce Young. Johnson has a $3 million roster bonus due Friday that the Panthers now will pay. pic.twitter.com/dt2nF83mIL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

There were already rumblings earlier this month that the Steelers were open to trading Johnson for the right price. That price didn’t exactly end up being very high.

Johnson’s 717 receiving yards total last season was second on the team just behind George Pickens. Johnson and Pickens both led the Steelers in receiving touchdowns with five apiece.

Johnson is just two years removed from a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. He was the Steelers’ top receiving threat during Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell season. Johnson led the team with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Panthers were one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL last season — if not the worst.

Carolina was dead last in total passing yards with just 3,245. Their 13 total receiving TDs were tied with the Steelers for the second-lowest in the league. The Panthers were also one of just three teams — alongside the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets — with a completion percentage below 60%.

Part of the Panthers’ offensive struggles were due to a poor rookie campaign from Young. But the Alabama alum also didn’t have many offensive weapons at his disposal.

Johnson dealt with issues both on and off the field this past season. But he could very well have a career year next season as Young’s primary target.