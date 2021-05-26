Adam Vinatieri officially announces retirement from NFL

Adam Vinatieri made it official on Wednesday: he’s finished playing in the NFL after 24 seasons.

Vinatieri announced on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he has filed the paperwork to officially retire. The 49-year-old four-time Super Bowl champion has not kicked in an NFL game since 2019.

BREAKING: An announcement from THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, 4X SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, FUTURE HALL OF FAMER, & THE LIVING LEGEND.. THE @adamvinatieri #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/iYWPFChZ0A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2021

Vinatieri is pretty much synonymous with clutch kicking, converting two Super Bowl-winning kicks for the New England Patriots among a number of others throughout his career. His last couple years were marred by injuries, and a bid to come back after undergoing knee surgery never materialized.

Even though he struggled in his last season with the Indianapolis Colts, that will be quickly forgotten in light of his numerous successes. He’ll be remembered as one of the greatest and most clutch kickers in NFL history.