Adrian Peterson spoke with Damar Hamlin over ‘disrespectful’ jacket

Adrian Peterson took issue with the jacket Damar Hamlin wore to the Super Bowl and says he spoke with the Buffalo Bills defensive back about it.

Hamlin was a VIP at the Super Bowl on Sunday and sat next to Roger Goodell and Donna Kelce. He was wearing a blue and white Letterman-style jacket. The jacket is a fashion collaboration called the “SAINT Mxxxxxx x Takashi Murakami Stadium Jacket” and it sells for thousands of dollars.

The jacket has an odd depiction of Jesus, which left Peterson offended.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid,” Peterson wrote on Instagram Monday.

The legendary running back argued in a follow-up comment that of anyone, Hamlin should especially be grateful to God and be more conscious about the imagery on his clothing.

“But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times,older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking!” Peterson wrote.

Peterson later updated his Instagram post to note that he had spoken with Hamlin.

“So I spoke with @d.ham3 Damar, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention. However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.

“Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua.

“After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent!” Peterson wrote in his comment.

Peterson, 37, is a 7-time Pro Bowl running back. The No. 9 overall pick in 2007, Peterson played all the way through the 2021 season, lasting much longer than most running backs. The three-time rushing champion will likely end up in the Hall of Fame. Hamlin is recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week 17 game at Cincinnati that wound up being suspended. He has interest in playing football again.