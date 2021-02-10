Adrian Peterson hoping to play for this team in 2021

Adrian Peterson is planning to play in 2021, and the veteran running back is hoping he gets a call from one team in particular this offseason.

Peterson was asked during an interview with TMZ this week if he would have interest in playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not sidestep the question.

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson said. “Playing with Tom Brady — that, by itself, is enticing. If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

Of course, there is a history between Peterson and Bruce Arians. The Arizona Cardinals traded for Peterson back in 2017 when Arians was their head coach.

Peterson also said he texted with Brady prior to the Super Bowl, so the two are friendly.

It seems unlikely that the Bucs would bring in Peterson, especially after how well their running back tandem of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones worked in the postseason. That said, there wouldn’t be much risk in signing the 36-year-old from a financial standpoint.

Peterson made it clear he didn’t enjoy playing for one of his recent head coaches, but he already knows what he’d be getting with Arians. It’s hardly a surprise that he wants to join the Super Bowl champions.