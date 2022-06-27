Ex-Pro Bowl RBs to fight in boxing match in Los Angeles

A pair of former Pro Bowl running backs have a boxing match in their future now that their NFL careers are concluded.

Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson have finalized details to fight in the boxing right. The matchwill take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on July 30, according to TMZ Sports. The match would be part of YouTube star Austin McBroom’s Social Gloves event, and it already features former NBA player Nick Young on the card.

Both Bell and Peterson played in the NFL as recently as last season, though both saw very limited duty. Bell is seven years younger than Peterson, but that probably won’t matter if Peterson has been staying close to playing shape.

This is a pretty high-profile fight, albeit between two guys not known for their boxing. Maybe they can take some notes from another former NFL running back who also tried his hand at the sport.