Adrian Peterson gets big news from Seahawks

Adrian Peterson may have been cut by the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, but that did not end his NFL season.

This week, the Seattle Seahawks added Peterson to their practice squad. Then a big announcement came on Saturday: the Seahawks are elevating Peterson to the active roster. That means we can expect to see Peterson play for Seattle on Sunday against the 49ers.

Seattle has several running backs banged up entering the Week 13 contest. Alex Collins (abdomen), Rashaad Penny (hamstring), and Travis Homer (calf) are all listed as questionable. There is speculation that Collins will not play in the game. He became the team’s lead back after Chris Carson’s injury.

Peterson, 36, rushed for 82 yards on 27 carries with the Titans. He scored one touchdown.

Seattle is enduring a rough season and enters the game with a 3-8 record.

Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports