Adrian Peterson still hopeful of NFL return

Adrian Peterson has not played in the NFL since 2021, but the 38-year-old running back is refusing to call it a career just yet.

Peterson said he has no plans to officially announce his retirement this season, and is still looking to play in 2023. However, if he does not find a landing spot, he admitted that this year will likely be his final attempt.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up,” Peterson told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. But nothing happens this season. For sure, I will be hanging it up.”

Peterson’s prime days with the Minnesota Vikings are long gone. While he rushed for 1,000 yards as recently as 2018, he has had a bit part role with his last few teams, and has not had meaningful carries since he was with Detroit in 2020. It remains to be seen whether some team would see value in his experience to bring him in.

Ultimately, Peterson’s recent attempt at a new career did not go so well. He may as well give the NFL one more shot.