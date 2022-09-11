 Skip to main content
Video: Adrian Peterson was knocked out so badly by Le’Veon Bell

September 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Adrian Peterson on the ground

Well, it happened.

Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell met in the boxing ring at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night. And things did not go well for Peterson.

The two made it to the fifth round of a scheduled five when Bell drilled Peterson with a big right hand. The former Minnesota Vikings star went down like he didn’t know what him him (literally).

Peterson collapsed immediately, and fell backwards on his leg too.

Bell put Peterson on Queer Street with that knockout.

The two were fighting on the same card as former NBA player Nick Young. Young was knocked through the ropes during the fourth round of his fight against some person named “Minikon.”

The entire card was part of a “Social Gloves 2” boxing event. It was a disaster for Peterson, who still has interest in playing in the NFL. Let’s hope he got paid well to get embarrassed like that.

