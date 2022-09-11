Video: Adrian Peterson was knocked out so badly by Le’Veon Bell

Well, it happened.

Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell met in the boxing ring at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night. And things did not go well for Peterson.

The two made it to the fifth round of a scheduled five when Bell drilled Peterson with a big right hand. The former Minnesota Vikings star went down like he didn’t know what him him (literally).

Peterson collapsed immediately, and fell backwards on his leg too.

LE'VEON BELL JUST KO’D ADRIAN PETERSON AND MADE HIS KNEES BUCKLE

pic.twitter.com/nTWMUazprT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2022

Bell put Peterson on Queer Street with that knockout.

The two were fighting on the same card as former NBA player Nick Young. Young was knocked through the ropes during the fourth round of his fight against some person named “Minikon.”

Nick Young's boxing match with Minikon ended when this happened… pic.twitter.com/AWiqX0geTM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 11, 2022

The entire card was part of a “Social Gloves 2” boxing event. It was a disaster for Peterson, who still has interest in playing in the NFL. Let’s hope he got paid well to get embarrassed like that.