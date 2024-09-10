Adrian Peterson ordered to turn over assets to pay massive debt

It has been more than three years since Adrian Peterson was sued for failing to pay off a massive debt, and a judge made a new ruling against the former Pro Bowl running back this week.

On Monday, Peterson was ordered by a judge in Houston, Texas, to turn over assets in order to help pay off a debt that is estimated to be more than $12 million. According to documents that were obtained by USA TODAY Sports, a court-appointed receiver requested the order in July and stated that Peterson is “known to have numerous assets” at the former NFL star’s home in Missouri City, Texas. Constables were ordered to accompany the receiver to Peterson’s residence in order to keep the peace.

Peterson’s debt stems from a $5.2 million loan he took out with a Pennsylvania-based lender in 2016. He defaulted on the loan, which led to an $8.3 million judgment against him in 2021.

The court-appointed receiver stated in his July filing that nothing had been done to pay off the debt, which is why interest and attorneys fees have brought the total to more than $12 million.

Peterson allegedly used some of the $5.2 million he borrowed in 2016 to pay back a Minneapolis-based bank, which filed a lawsuit against him in 2017 claiming Peterson defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.

Peterson earned over $100 million on the field during his career, plus any endorsements. The former Minnesota Vikings star made the Pro Bowl seven times and ranks fifth all time in the NFL with 14,918 rushing yards.