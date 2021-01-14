Adrian Peterson ordered to pay massive amount of money for loan default

Adrian Peterson has been involved in a number of financial disputes over the years, and one of the most recent has resulted in him being ordered to pay a lender millions of dollars.

A New York state judge ruled on Wednesday that Peterson must pay a Pennsylvania lender $8.3 million because of a loan he defaulted on, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

The judgment stems from a lawsuit that was filed against Peterson by Pennsylvania-based lender DeAngelo Vehicle Sales (DVS). Peterson is said to have borrowed $5.2 million from the lender in 2016 and defaulted on his loan. The $8.3 million figure includes interest and late fees.

Peterson reached two settlements with DVS but defaulted both times, according to DVS’s legal team.

Peterson allegedly used some of the $5.2 million he borrowed from DVS to pay back Minneapolis-based Crown Bank, which filed a lawsuit against him in 2017 claiming he defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.

Kaplan also notes that Peterson did not send counsel to Wednesday’s hearing, which seemed to puzzle Judge Paul Wojtaszek of Erie County Supreme Court. DVS attorney Jeffrey Reina told Judge Wojtaszek that no one from the DVS legal team has heard from anyone representing Peterson.

Peterson has earned nearly $103 million during his NFL career, and that figure does not include endorsements. His lawyer addressed the financial issues over a year ago in a statement, which you can read here.