Agent says NFL team dropped interest in unvaccinated player

The NFL’s policy regarding vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players has effectively forced low-end players to get vaccinated or be put at a competitive disadvantage in the job world.

Chad Speck, the president of Allegiant Athletic Agency, tweeted on Saturday that an NFL team showed interest in one of his clients. However, the team dropped interest upon learning the player was unvaccinated.

A #NFL team called today interested in working out & signing a free agent client. When they found out he wasn’t vaccinated they were no longer interested. The rules the #NFL implemented in reality mandates the vaccine for back end roster type players. — Chad Speck (@a3Chad) July 24, 2021

The agent’s revelation is more confirmation of what we could already see.

The NFL hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccines, but they effectively have done so for many people. Unvaccinated coaches are so limited by restrictions that those refusing the vaccine are losing their jobs. Teams are likely willing to make exceptions for some difference-making players. But NFL teams will not make such exceptions for end-of-roster players.

The NFL has already made clear they are not messing around with canceled games. So teams will not take on any COVID risks for back-end players.