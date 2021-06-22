Agent offers update on Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman after shooting

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot multiple times during a triple-shooting in Washington D.C. on Monday, but fortunately we continue to hear positive news about his recovery.

Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client was in the “wrong place” at the “wrong time” when he was shot four times. The defensive tackle was said to be in a car while in the area to visit his aunt.

On Tuesday, Rosenhaus revealed that Twyman was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder. Despite that, the agent said he is optimistic Twyman will be able to play this season.

Vikings’ rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.. Twyman is expected to be released from the hospital this week and “there doesn’t appear to be any long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2021

Twyman is obviously fortunate to be alive, let alone expected to make a full recovery and play in his rookie season.

Twyman, 21, was drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Pitt. He is from the D.C. area.