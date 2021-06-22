 Skip to main content
Agent offers update on Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman after shooting

June 22, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jaylen Twyman

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman was shot multiple times during a triple-shooting in Washington D.C. on Monday, but fortunately we continue to hear positive news about his recovery.

Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client was in the “wrong place” at the “wrong time” when he was shot four times. The defensive tackle was said to be in a car while in the area to visit his aunt.

On Tuesday, Rosenhaus revealed that Twyman was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder. Despite that, the agent said he is optimistic Twyman will be able to play this season.

Twyman is obviously fortunate to be alive, let alone expected to make a full recovery and play in his rookie season.

Twyman, 21, was drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Pitt. He is from the D.C. area.

