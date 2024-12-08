 Skip to main content
Aidan O’Connell knocked out of Raiders’ game with knee injury

December 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Aidan O'Connell on a cart

The Las Vegas Raiders are now on QB3.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was knocked out of the team’s Week 14 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. The injury occurred when O’Connell was pushed to the ground on a 3rd down play late in the third quarter.

O’Connell was taken off the field on a cart and ruled out due to his knee.

The Raiders punted on the possession. When they came out for their next offensive possession, third-string quarterback Desmond Ridder had come on to lead the offense.

This is the Raiders’ third quarterback this season. Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone injury. Now O’Connell has been knocked out due to a knee injury.

O’Connell had been 11/19 for 104 yards and an interception prior to his exit.

