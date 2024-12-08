Aidan O’Connell knocked out of Raiders’ game with knee injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are now on QB3.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell was knocked out of the team’s Week 14 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. The injury occurred when O’Connell was pushed to the ground on a 3rd down play late in the third quarter.

Aidan O’Connell #raiders Directly lands on his knee, similar to CMC’s PCL injury (which needs to be ruled out) but air cast is usually for a fracture. This mechanism is common for a patella fracture or tibia fracture. We’ll see what the final report is. Tough one for him pic.twitter.com/HvKdin90pX — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) December 8, 2024

O’Connell was taken off the field on a cart and ruled out due to his knee.

The Raiders punted on the possession. When they came out for their next offensive possession, third-string quarterback Desmond Ridder had come on to lead the offense.

This is the Raiders’ third quarterback this season. Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone injury. Now O’Connell has been knocked out due to a knee injury.

O’Connell had been 11/19 for 104 yards and an interception prior to his exit.