AJ Brown has bitter reaction to Deebo Samuel contract extension

AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles over three months ago, but he still apparently holds some resentment over not getting a contract extension from the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles acquired Brown from the Titans during the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft for a first-round pick (No. 18) and third-round pick (No. 101).

The Titans were unwilling to give Brown the massive contract he desired, and Brown appeared to take a shot at his former team on Sunday shortly after the San Fransisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to an extension.

“Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded…yeah keep believing it was me,” Brown tweeted. “Anywho Go Birds #CarryOn.”

Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded… yeah keep believing it was me . Anywho Go Birds 🦅 #CarryOn — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 1, 2022

Brown was likely referring to Samuel, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, and himself in the tweet. All four players got similar contracts this offseason.

Samuel and the 49ers agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million. Metcalf received a three-year contract extension worth $72 million from Seattle, which included a record $30 million signing bonus for a receiver. McLaurin and the Commanders agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million.

Brown’s issue is with the Titans, and the fact that they did not give him a big-time extension while the Seahawks, 49ers and Commanders did so for their homegrown receivers. After he was traded, the 25-year-old blamed the Titans for the two sides not being able to come to an agreement. Brown said that the organization gave him a low offer, while he reportedly asked for close to $80 million.

While the Titans did not give Brown what he wanted, the Eagles had no issue. After trading for Brown, the two parties agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal with $57 million guaranteed. Brown may have wanted to stay in Tennessee, but by leaving he got exactly what he wanted.