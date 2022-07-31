Deebo Samuel gets contract extension from 49ers

Deebo Samuel isn’t going anywhere.

Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a 3-year contract extension. The deal is for $71.55 million with $58.1 million guaranteed. It can be worth up to $73.5 million.

Not many people saw this outcome coming back in April, which is when Samuel asked the 49ers to trade him. Rather than agree to the request, the Niners worked to repair their relationship with the receiver. Their efforts culminated in the two sides reaching agreement on a new contract.

It will be interesting to see whether the deal results in Samuel being used less in a traditional running back role, which is something the playmaker was seeking.

Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns last season. The 26-year-old also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight scores.

Samuel is already under contract for the upcoming season for just under $4 million.