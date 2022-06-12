 Skip to main content
AJ Brown takes brutal shot at Titans fan over Twitter

June 12, 2022
by Darryn Albert
AJ Brown warms up before a game

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

AJ Brown is stepping back into the ring with the Tennessee Titans fanbase.

The new Philadelphia Eagles receiver took to Twitter over the weekend to shared a supposed fact that he had learned about the weather.

Brown got blowback from one Titans fan in particular who told Brown to stay off social media as he was making himself look like a “stupid villain.”

The Pro Bowl receiver then hit back in a savage tweet. “For the love of God, I was the best receiver to play for your franchise,” Brown wrote. “Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person.”

Brown was drafted by the Titans in 2019 and spent the first three seasons of his career with them before being traded to the Eagles this past April. While Brown was prone to injuries and the occasional dud game, he did have two of the eight best receiving seasons in Tennessee’s franchise history (not counting the Houston Oilers era).

Having gotten frustrated with his Titans contract this offseason, Brown was traded and received a new four-year, $100 million deal from Philadelphia upon arriving there. Tennessee fans still blame Brown for his departure though, something that Brown had previously put them on blast for.

