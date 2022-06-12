AJ Brown takes brutal shot at Titans fan over Twitter

AJ Brown is stepping back into the ring with the Tennessee Titans fanbase.

The new Philadelphia Eagles receiver took to Twitter over the weekend to shared a supposed fact that he had learned about the weather.

Today I learned that the “%” on the weather doesn’t mean it’s the percent of a chance its going to rain/etc.It means its the percent of the city is the amount its going to get hit with rain/etc. Meaning like 50% rains means that’s how much in the city it will rain in 🤯 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 10, 2022

Brown got blowback from one Titans fan in particular who told Brown to stay off social media as he was making himself look like a “stupid villain.”

For the love of God, just stay off of social media. You’re already a villain. No need to make it a “stupid villain.” #Titans https://t.co/LBcM7e6Y1m — Henry Given Sunday ⚔️ (@SameerKES) June 10, 2022

The Pro Bowl receiver then hit back in a savage tweet. “For the love of God, I was the best receiver to play for your franchise,” Brown wrote. “Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person.”

For the love of God , I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 10, 2022

Brown was drafted by the Titans in 2019 and spent the first three seasons of his career with them before being traded to the Eagles this past April. While Brown was prone to injuries and the occasional dud game, he did have two of the eight best receiving seasons in Tennessee’s franchise history (not counting the Houston Oilers era).

Having gotten frustrated with his Titans contract this offseason, Brown was traded and received a new four-year, $100 million deal from Philadelphia upon arriving there. Tennessee fans still blame Brown for his departure though, something that Brown had previously put them on blast for.