AJ Brown blames angry Titans fans for canceled public appearance

AJ Brown canceled a scheduled appearance at a football camp in Nashville after being traded by the Tennessee Titans. Now he is defending himself for doing so.

Brown had been scheduled to host a youth football camp in Nashville on June 18. That was before he was traded from the Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. After the trade, Brown decided not to appear at the camp. In a since-deleted tweet, he hinted that Titans running back Derrick Henry was being lined up to replace him, though that has not been announced.

Brown returned to the topic on Friday, sharing a lengthy message on Twitter defending himself for withdrawing. He blamed adults who “feel a way because I was traded” for the cancellation, and that he did not want to put himself in a place where “my peace is going to be threatened.”

Even before he was traded, Brown sounded frustrated with Titans fans over criticism he was receiving about his contract situation. That has certainly escalated here.

Brown certainly has the right to skip a football camp after he’s been traded to another city. Still, one wonders if his rebuttal is going to make this more of an issue than it otherwise would have been.