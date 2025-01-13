AJ Brown explains his viral sideline moment against Packers

AJ Brown on Sunday shared some context behind his viral sideline moment during the Philadelphia Eagles’ Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brown was seen reading a book while sitting on the Eagles’ bench midway through the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The Eagles were up 19-10 at that point and looked to have the game in hand.

The literature he was reading, “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, is a self-help book specifically for athletes.

Brown was later asked about his in-game book reading. The Eagles wide receiver explained that he brings the book to every game because it keeps him locked in mentally.

“Man, it gives me a sense of peace,” Brown said. “That’s a book that I bring every single game … It’s the first time I heard that y’all got me on camera. It’s got a lot of points in there, a lot of mental parts about it. Because for me, the game is mental.”

AJ Brown describing reading on the sideline, a book he brings to every single game… pic.twitter.com/LH2iIcW3L5 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 13, 2025

The 3-time Pro Bowler specified that the book has helped him “refresh” his mind for every new drive rather than linger on past failures or successes.

Brown may have been looking for a mental reset at that moment. The Eagles wideout had been targeted just three times up to that point and did not see a ball thrown his way for the rest of the game. Brown finished the contest with just one catch for 10 yards.

Despite his poor individual showing, Brown was still in good spirits with the Eagles advancing to the next round.