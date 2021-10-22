 Skip to main content
AJ Brown heard from fast food chain after bout with food poisoning

October 22, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has been dealing with a nasty bout of food poisoning thanks to some bad fast food. The fast food chain responsible was apparently bold enough to reach out to him about it.

Brown said Friday he’d heard from Chipotle to find out more about where he got food poisoning, and even asked about doing something together. The wide receiver joked he wasn’t interested anymore.

Brown’s food poisoning was no joke, and he was pretty clear about how he got it. You kind of have to admire the boldness of Chipotle here, even if part of it is surely down to them not wanting the negative PR.

If Chipotle wants to get an endorsement deal with an athlete, they might have better luck here instead of with Brown.

