NFL player says Chipotle gave him bad food poisoning

One NFL player should not be expecting an endorsement deal with Chipotle anytime soon.

A.J. Brown’s status for Monday night’s game between his Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills was in question due to an illness. The third-year receiver ended up playing in the game and led his team with seven catches for 91 yards. He also revealed after the nature of his illness.

Brown shared that he got food poisoning from Chipotle and was sick for 48 hours.

AJ Brown had food poisoning. Was very sick for 48 hours, needed an IV. From where? “Chipotle. I’m sorry, Chipotle. Probably won’t get an endorsement with Chipotle.” — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) October 19, 2021

Brown told the media he had three IVs of fluids to get him ready for the game. He got two bags early in the day and a bag and a half before the game. He claims he lost eight pounds over two days while sick.

Brown also sent a message over Twitter saying he would never eat fast food again after that experience.

For those wondering what happened to AJ Brown and his status for the game tonight. Here is a tweet that AJ posted earlier today and then quickly deleted.#MNF #TitanUp #BillsMafia #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/1dY0uswU4R — Calvin Fournier 🥶 (@CalvinFournier) October 18, 2021

We’ll see if he sticks to that proclamation; he ended up deleting the tweet.

Chipotle, a fast food chain specializing in burritos, is getting a bad rap here. They have been on the other end and served as a good-luck charm for another athlete.