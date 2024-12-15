AJ Brown sends Jalen Hurts message with his touchdown celebration

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown seemingly sent a message in how he celebrated his touchdown catch Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. His celebration certainly seemed to be a response to stories about his relationship with Hurts that have lingered throughout the week. Brown immediately ran over to Hurts, and the two combined to do the Kid ‘n Play dance together.

Brown immediately sought out Hurts after catching the touchdown. That probably is not a coincidence. During the week, one Eagles player openly suggested that the relationship between the quarterback and wide receiver was poor, and Browns has suggested he is not happy with his role in the passing game. While choreographed, this may have been his way in trying to quiet that chatter down.

Based on what Nick Sirianni said and did this week, perhaps the Eagles took his messaging to heart. It’s certainly the exact sort of thing fans will want to see, with the team poised for a long playoff run.