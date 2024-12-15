Nick Sirianni had interesting way of addressing drama with Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dealing with some behind-the-scenes drama amid another playoff push, and the coach had an interesting way of trying to address it this week.

Following the Eagles’ 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers last week, wide receiver AJ Brown seemed to throw shade at teammate Jalen Hurts when Brown cited “passing” as Philadelphia’s biggest issue on offense. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham then said on his 94.1 WIP SportsRadio Monday that the relationship between Hurts and Brown is not in a good spot.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Sirianni spent some time this week showing Eagles players their own past group celebrations. The coach wanted to remind his team — and specifically Brown and Hurts — of the success they have had together on the field.

“It is okay, they don’t need to be best friends. Really, the question is can they coexist on the field? Can they play together?” Rapoport said. “To that end, Nick Sirianni has taken time this week — as he’s done in previous weeks, but specifically this week — to show the team group celebrations and just give them an idea of one, it takes everyone these great moments. And two, these are the kinds of things we can do when we are together. As Sirianni tells the team, you cannot be great without the greatness of others. He is trying to preach togetherness to get the Eagles where they need to go.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has taken time this week show the team examples of togetherness, including group celebrations. As in, this is what we can do together. pic.twitter.com/hMwZvKt9Fr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2024

Hurts has recorded fewer than 200 passing yards in each of the Eagles’ last three contests. He went 14/21 for a season-low 108 yards in last week’s win over Carolina.

Brown, who has just one receiving touchdown in his last seven games, is one of the best downfield wideouts in football. It is hardly a surprise that he is frustrated over the Eagles’ inability to get the ball down the field.

The Eagles are 11-2 and have won nine straight games. They started out 10-1 last year before collapsing, and there were similar reports of locker room tension. If nothing else, Sirianni should have plenty of experience with navigating these types of issues.