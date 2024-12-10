Troubling report about Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown emerges

A rift appears to be growing between Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown.

Brown raised some eyebrows Sunday when he seemed to throw shade at Hurts after the Eagles’ 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles wide receiver pointed to “passing” as the team’s biggest issue in the win against the lowly Panthers that felt a little too close for comfort.

On Monday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham weighed in on the issue on his “Brandon Graham Show” aired on 94.1 WIP SportsRadio. Graham stated that he believes Hurts has been “trying” to mend his relationship with Brown but the latter hasn’t reciprocated the Eagles QB’s effort.

“The person that’s complaining needs to be accountable,” Graham said. “I’m just being honest, and he knows this. I don’t know the whole story, but I know that [Jalen Hurts] is trying and [AJ Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things. They were friends before this, but things have changed, and I understand that because life happens. But it’s the business side that we have to make sure that we don’t let the personal get in the way of the business, and that’s what we gotta do better as right now.

“We know it’s an issue. Everybody’s seen some things. But we need to be able to talk things out as men. We need to let personal stuff go, and let’s get right for this game.”

Graham added that Brown would have been better served talking to Hurts directly rather than going to the media.

The growing animosity between Hurts and Brown has not really affected the Eagles’s success on the field. Philadelphia has won nine games in a row and has all but secured the NFC East division crown.

But Hurts’ passing numbers have indeed taken a dip as of late. He has recorded fewer than 200 passing yards in each of the Eagles’ last three contests. Hurts went 14/21 for a season-low 108 yards in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

It’s hardly surprising that Brown’s numbers have also gone down since a hot start to the season. After recording 235 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns over the Eagles’ first two games, Brown has only eclipsed the 100-yard mark only twice in his eight games played since. Brown also has just one receiving TD over his last seven games.