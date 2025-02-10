AJ Brown pays tribute to LeBron James with his Super Bowl celebration

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown brought back a classic LeBron James celebration after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX.

Brown used James’ “Silencer” celebration after scoring late in the first half to put the Eagles up 24-0 on the Kansas City Chiefs. The celebration involves pushing both arms down while lifting a knee, and is meant to represent silencing opposing fans.

Had to hit the silencer and some more #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #SBLIX on FOX

📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/CrB7xjJY9W — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

James himself debuted the celebration while he was a member of the Miami Heat. He has not used it as frequently in recent years with the Los Angeles Lakers, but did briefly bring it back when he hit a backbreaking three-point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans last November.

LEBRON BROUGHT BACK THE SILENCER 🤫 pic.twitter.com/CWZEja8p4V — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 17, 2024

Other athletes have used the celebration at times since James popularized it, with at least one even doing it to taunt him. That was presumably not Brown’s intention, but the moment certainly seemed right for it. There is some irony in its usage, since it’s meant to represent silencing rival fans, but the Caesars Superdome crowd was largely pro-Eagles for Sunday’s contest.

Brown had two catches for 34 yards in the first half and actually seemed frustrated with his coach just moments before reeling in the touchdown. With his team up 24-0 at the half and a touchdown reception in his back pocket, that frustration presumably melted away pretty quickly.