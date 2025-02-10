AJ Brown traded words with Nick Sirianni

AJ Brown traded words with Nick Sirianni during the second quarter of the Super Bowl between their Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Sunday.

Philly had a 3rd-and-3 at the Kansas City 49-yard line with two minutes left in the first half. The Chiefs blitzed, which forced Jalen Hurts to throw the ball quickly. He threw behind Brown, who appeared to be going long.

FOX later showed Brown saying something to his head coach as he was going back to the bench.

AJ Brown jawing at Nick Sirianni after a punt, things are getting heated on the sidelines 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1WvuY5OEy8 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 10, 2025

Whatever they were talking about, they sure didn’t appear to have an issue afterwards.

Zack Baun intercepted Patrick Mahomes right after a Philly punt, which gave the Eagles the ball at the Kansas City 14. Two plays later, Brown caught a 12-yard touchdown pass that helped Philly take a 24-0 lead.

Those books are doing Brown some good.