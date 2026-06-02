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AJ Brown explains his new jersey number

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AJ Brown during warmups
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Brown has worn No. 11 throughout his entire NFL career, but he will not be doing so as a member of the New England Patriots.

Brown decided to switch to No. 1 after being dealt to the Patriots, even though the No. 11 was available to him. On Tuesday, he said he made the choice out of respect for ex-Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, even though Edelman had given his blessing for Brown to wear the number.

Brown also said No. 1 brings him back to his roots, as he wore the number in college at Ole Miss.

While Edelman most famously wore the number, the Patriots have not retired it. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs even wore it last season, albeit briefly. By Brown’s own admission, however, he is a longtime Patriots fan, and clearly wanted to respect the history of the franchise.

No. 1 continues to become a more popular number for wide receivers. Brown’s embrace of it will likely only help that trend.

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