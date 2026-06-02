AJ Brown explains his new jersey number

AJ Brown has worn No. 11 throughout his entire NFL career, but he will not be doing so as a member of the New England Patriots .

Brown decided to switch to No. 1 after being dealt to the Patriots, even though the No. 11 was available to him. On Tuesday, he said he made the choice out of respect for ex-Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, even though Edelman had given his blessing for Brown to wear the number.

Brown also said No. 1 brings him back to his roots, as he wore the number in college at Ole Miss.

WR A.J. Brown on choosing No. 1 instead of 11: Wanted to respect Julian Edelman, even though he had Edelman’s blessing, and it brings him back to his roots. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 2, 2026

While Edelman most famously wore the number, the Patriots have not retired it. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs even wore it last season, albeit briefly. By Brown’s own admission, however, he is a longtime Patriots fan, and clearly wanted to respect the history of the franchise.

No. 1 continues to become a more popular number for wide receivers. Brown’s embrace of it will likely only help that trend.