AJ Brown jokes with Ryan Tannehill about having a better arm

AJ Brown joked with his quarterback Ryan Tannehill about who has the better arm.

Brown caught a touchdown pass from Tannehill in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee Titans’ 46-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. After catching the touchdown pass, Brown heaved the ball to the stands.

Realizing he might get fined for the act, Brown tweeted the NFL after the game to plead his case.

@NFL I threw the ball out of the stadium so technically I didn’t break the rules pic.twitter.com/5HbUV9TU7m — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) December 20, 2020

Brown recognized his hopes were futile.

Lol that’s not gone work , I’ll tell y’all later this week how much the fine is going to be — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) December 20, 2020

Brown was a top baseball prospect in high school and was even drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 16th round of the 2016 draft. He said he could throw the ball farther than Tannehill. He even texted his teammate to tell him that.

He doesn’t even believe it . He’s trying to convince himself. pic.twitter.com/8ZhKTMmapJ — AJ Brown (@Brown1arthur) December 21, 2020

Maybe Brown can throw it farther, but that doesn’t make him a better QB. We’d still love to see a throw-off between them.

Brown has been great since Tennessee drafted him in the second round last season. He already has 10 touchdown catches this season and is working on his second 1,000-yard season.