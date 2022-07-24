Packers’ AJ Dillon got in trouble at Lambeau Field soccer match

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon certainly knows his way around Lambeau Field, and one would expect that those who work there know him too. That was not the case Saturday, though, when things seemed to get quite awkward at a soccer match.

Lambeau Field hosted a preseason friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich on Saturday, and Dillon was in attendance. However, the first half saw a lengthy lightning delay that forced both teams back to their dressing rooms. During the delay, Dillon made his way onto the field to hype up some fans behind the end zone.

There was just one problem. Video shared on social media made it clear that at least one security guard on duty was not aware of who Dillon was and even grabbed the running back by the collar at one point.

How does the Green Bay cop not know who AJ Dillon is? pic.twitter.com/d75uJnxqO1 — Atlas2686 (@Atlas2686) July 24, 2022

Dillon seems to be trying to explain himself, but the guard is clearly unconvinced and seems to tell Dillon to get back in the stands. Dillon explained on Twitter that other security guards had allowed him on the field to hype up the crowd and do a Lambeau leap during the delay, but that clearly was not conveyed to other officials on the field.

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

This was a weird incident, but Dillon does not seem too upset about it. At least he knew better than to respond by copying what he did to this poor mascot recently.